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Calcutta HC allows Jamiat rally on August 11

Mon, 10 August 2026
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22:47
A view of the Calcutta high court/File image
A view of the Calcutta high court/File image
The Calcutta high court on Monday allowed a rally by Jamiat e Ulema on Tuesday, imposing restrictions, while expressing displeasure over the police authority's refusal to grant permission on Friday evenings, causing the court to sit on weekends.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya permitted the petitioner and his organisation to hold a rally from Rajabazar to Moulali from 11.30 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, restricting the number of participants to 750.

Imposing conditions for holding the rally, the court directed the petitioner to share names and mobile phone numbers of ten volunteers by 10 pm on Monday, who would be responsible for the rally's smooth execution.

Justice Bhattacharyya also directed that no loudspeakers would be allowed and only handmikes can be used, adhering to decibel norms.

The court directed the police authorities to depute adequate personnel to maintain law and order during the rally.

The organisers were directed to ensure that one half of the road they use remains open to vehicular traffic.

The court directed that the participants disperse immediately after reaching the end point of the rally at Moulali. -- PTI

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