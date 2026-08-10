BJP calls for J'khand bandh against police action tomorrow

23:36

The opposition BJP called for a Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday to protest "police atrocities" and lathi-charge on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.



Bharatiya Janata Party state president Aditya Sahu said the bandh will be effective from 8 am till midnight.



"It will be a state-wide bandh. All essential services, however, are excluded from the purview of the shutdown," Sahu told reporters at the party headquarters here.



The BJP leader alleged that students were treated like criminals during the march to the assembly.



"The police fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and batons. Even in the evening, batons were rained down on the protestors. Hundreds of students were injured. They were admitted to hospitals. This is a dictatorial government," Sahu claimed.



He accused the JMM-led alliance government of cheating students and demanded that "barbaric action against the students" be stopped. -- PTI