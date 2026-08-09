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Uttarakhand: Three kanwariyas drown in two days while taking bath in Ganga

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Three kanwariyas who had come to fetch Ganga water here went missing after being swept away by the river's strong current in two separate incidents in the past two days, police said on Sunday.

The police said a search operation is underway to find the missing kanwariyas.

The first incident took place near Dhanush Pul (bridge) in Har Ki Pauri. A kanwariya taking a bath in the Ganga was swept away by strong currents and went missing within moments.

According to eyewitnesses, he was standing outside the safety railing and taking a dip in the Ganga. As soon as he jumped into the water, the strong current pulled him away.

After receving information about the incident, the police and other rescue teams reached the spot, and a search operation was launched using boats and other resources. However, he could not be traced, police said.

The other incident took place late Saturday evening at the Namami Gange Ghat, where three kanwariyas, while taking a bath, were overpowered by the strong currents. -- PTI

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