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UP: Kanwariya killed, 8 injured after DJ setup generator causes electric shock

Sun, 09 August 2026
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A 35-year-old kanwariya was killed and eight others, including seven children, sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with the electrically charged generator powering a DJ setup accompanying a group of kanwar yatris in Budaun district, police said on Sunday.  

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Singh said the incident occurred on Saturday evening in Garhi village under the Kadar Chowk police station area.  

He said several kanwariyas, including children, were playing and dancing behind the DJ trolley when its generator became electrically charged, causing electric shock.

They were rushed to the hospital immediately with the assistance of the local police.

A 35-year-old man named Rohit, a resident of Budaun district, died, while eight people suffered burn injuries.

A video of the incident also surfaced online, showing children dancing behind the trolley when sparks suddenly fly, causing everyone to panic.

Police said that all the injured are undergoing medical treatment. -- PTI

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