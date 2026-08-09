UP bars YouTubers, social media-linked persons from schools

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Unauthorised entry of outsiders, YouTubers and "persons associated with social media channels" into government and aided basic education schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has been prohibited, officials said on Sunday.



District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Manish Singh said an order to this effect was issued Friday.



The order, barring unauthorised entry of outsiders into premises of basic education schools in the district, aims to ensure learning is not hampered and the dignity of the teaching profession is maintained, Singh said.



"No outsider, YouTuber or person associated with social media channels will be allowed to enter school premises or undertake photography or videography without permission from me or the competent authority," Singh told PTI.



He said similar orders have been issued in several other districts.



The directive comes days after an incident in Bairia area, where a social media channel allegedly shared a video showing a teacher arriving late at a school. -- PTI