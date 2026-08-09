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Tremors in Nashik, cracks reported in houses

Sun, 09 August 2026
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A mild earthquake followed by tremors hit Maharashtra's Nashik, causing cracks in houses in some areas of the district, officials said on Sunday.

There was no report of any loss of life, they said.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Nashik at 10 pm on Saturday, followed by a tremor of 3.3 magnitude at 5.33 am on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 5 km in the Bhanwad area, close to the Hatgad mountain range near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, as per officials.

Tremors were felt at some places in Nashik city, Surgana, Kalwan, Dewla, Chandwad, Peth, Dindori and Niphad talukas of the district, triggering panic as residents rushed out of their homes.

Cracks developed in the walls of houses at Bhadar in Surgana taluka and Nanashi in Dindori taluka, district administration officials said.

No casualties were reported. An inspection of dams was also conducted in the area, but no damage was found, they said.

"People should not fear. They should not believe any rumours. However, everyone should remain alert and take safety precautions," district Collector Ayush Prasad said.

Earlier, tremors were recorded in the district from July 25 to 28 and also on August 6.  -- PTI

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