Suvendu orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder case

19:19

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh probe into the 2024 rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that shook the country.



Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased doctor's mother, who is now a BJP MLA.



"Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952," he said.



Adhikari claimed that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to this case.



He also ordered a separate investigation into the alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim, and directed immediate action against those responsible. -- PTI