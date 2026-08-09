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Suvendu orders fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder case

Sun, 09 August 2026
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19:19
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/ANI Photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh probe into the 2024 rape and murder of the doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that shook the country.

Adhikari said the government took the decision on the request of the deceased doctor's mother, who is now a BJP MLA.

"Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952," he said.

Adhikari claimed that the police had failed to perform their duty in relation to this case.

He also ordered a separate investigation into the alleged lapses in the cremation of the victim, and directed immediate action against those responsible.  -- PTI

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