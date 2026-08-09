Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Six arrested with elephant tusk worth Rs 1 cr in Kerala

Sun, 09 August 2026
Share:
20:31
File image/PIB/ANI Photo
File image/PIB/ANI Photo
The Kerala forest department arrested six persons and seized an elephant tusk from them at Narikuni in Kozhikode on Sunday, officials said.

The arrested persons were Aseel and Muhammad Rihan, both from Palath in Kozhikode; Dinsad of Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram; Vincent K V of Pampady in Kottayam; Pareed of Thamarassery in Kozhikode; and Sudheer of Palippuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kozhikode Forest Vigilance team searched a house in Narikuni on Sunday afternoon and arrested the six persons, officials said.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of the tusk and had assembled at the house for the transaction, officials said.

The tusk is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore.

The accused are being interrogated to ascertain whether the tusk was obtained by hunting an elephant and to determine the purpose for which it was being purchased, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

CM Adhikari announces fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder case
CM Adhikari announces fresh probe into RG Kar rape-murder case

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a fresh investigation into the 2024 rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The decision follows a request from the victim's mother, now a BJP MLA, and...

Baramati: Another aircraft mishap raises safety questions
Baramati: Another aircraft mishap raises safety questions

On January 28 this year, a private charter plane carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing all on board.

Sarfaraz replaces injured Sai Sudharsan for Sri Lanka Tests
Sarfaraz replaces injured Sai Sudharsan for Sri Lanka Tests

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan was named as the replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

JNU cancels nod for discussion on Umar Khalid's book
JNU cancels nod for discussion on Umar Khalid's book

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled permission for a discussion on a book authored by its former student Umar Khalid, currently jailed in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing 'non-disclosure of full facts' about...

Kerala right-wing commentator held over NEET stir remarks
Kerala right-wing commentator held over NEET stir remarks

Right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas was arrested in Kochi for allegedly making inflammatory remarks in a YouTube video about a students' protest in Delhi. The remarks included claims about gang rape at protests and advocating...