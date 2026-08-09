Six arrested with elephant tusk worth Rs 1 cr in Kerala

20:31

File image/PIB/ANI Photo

The Kerala forest department arrested six persons and seized an elephant tusk from them at Narikuni in Kozhikode on Sunday, officials said.



The arrested persons were Aseel and Muhammad Rihan, both from Palath in Kozhikode; Dinsad of Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram; Vincent K V of Pampady in Kottayam; Pareed of Thamarassery in Kozhikode; and Sudheer of Palippuram in Thiruvananthapuram.



Acting on a tip-off, the Kozhikode Forest Vigilance team searched a house in Narikuni on Sunday afternoon and arrested the six persons, officials said.



The arrested persons were allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of the tusk and had assembled at the house for the transaction, officials said.



The tusk is estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore.



The accused are being interrogated to ascertain whether the tusk was obtained by hunting an elephant and to determine the purpose for which it was being purchased, officials said. -- PTI