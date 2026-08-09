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Six additional judges sworn in at Karnataka high court

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Six new additional judges of the Karnataka high court were sworn in on Sunday, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath of office at a ceremony in Bengaluru.

The newly appointed additional judges are Raghavendra Seetharam Shrivatsa, Hema Kulkarni, Subrahmanya Rangarao, Tadagawadi Prakash Vivekananda, Bakkeshwara Pramod and Hombegowda Shanthi Bhushan.

The ceremony was held at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Karnataka high court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru attended the ceremony, along with other judges, advocates, dignitaries and senior government officials. -- PTI

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