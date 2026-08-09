Seized truck goes missing from Bihar police station

14:51

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A seized truck loaded with stone chips went missing from the premises of Mufassil police station in Bihar's Munger district, an official said on Sunday.





The truck loaded with stone chips was seized by the district mining officials last month and handed over to the Muffasil police station.





Munger SP Imran Masood told PTI, "We learned that the truck was missing from the police station premises on Saturday. The concerned SHO and mining official were immediately called. The SHO said he was unaware the seized truck was missing. The concerned Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the police station, who received the seized truck from the mining official last month, was also called."





"It is a serious incident and a high-level inquiry has been constituted to probe the matter," the SP said.





Strict action will be taken against those found involved based on the inquiry report, he added. -- PTI