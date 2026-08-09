Rajamouli releases first look poster of Mahesh Babu in 'Varanasi'

13:05

In 2027 AD, an asteroid named Shambhavi collides with Earth, causing a cataclysmic event.





Meanwhile, a greedy scientist, Kumbha (Prithviraj), becomes paralysed while trying to retrieve the artefact, reads the logline of the film.

The poster was shared by the RRR filmmaker on his X handle on Sunday and featured the actor reclining on a bamboo raft in a jungle setting. The following post featured him against the backdrop of Africa.





'Fierce isn't his only shade RUDHRA in #Varanasi. @urstrulyMahesh,' read the caption.

Varanasi will feature music by M M Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Rajamouli's previous film RRR.





It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. -- PTI

The makers ofhave unveiled the first look poster of Mahesh Babu, who is set to essay the role of Rudhra in the film.The film is directed by S S Rajamouli and also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside the actor.It is to release on April 7, 2027 and revolves around a community in 512 AD who possess an ancient secret that can save the world.