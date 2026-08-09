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Pralhad Joshi discusses measures to strengthen NTA

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday held a meeting with senior officials, including the education secretary, to discuss matters related to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The meeting focused on measures to strengthen institutional mechanisms, streamline examination processes and make the agency more responsive to students.

'Convened a meeting with the Secretary and senior officials of @EduMinOfIndia on matters concerning the National Testing Agency (NTA).

'Deliberated on key matters requiring attention and the steps ahead to further strengthen institutional mechanisms, streamline processes and ensure greater responsiveness to students,' Joshi said in a post on X.

'Our focus remains on building a robust, transparent and credible examination ecosystem that serves the aspirations of every student,' he said.

Joshi was appointed as education minister on July 26 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post.

Pradhan resigned from his post following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.  -- PTI

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