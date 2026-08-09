Outfits call off 'karseva' at Krishna Janmabhoomi

18:33

The organisers, who had called for 'shankhnaad' (blowing of conch shells) and 'karseva' for the construction of the temple at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site on Sunday, cancelled the event, stating that many followers are participating in the Kanwar Yatra.





Swami Dr Sachchidanand, president of the Shri Chitragupt Peeth located at Julhaindi village near Radhakund in the Govardhan area, which announced on July 4 that 'karseva' would be undertaken at the Krishna Janmasthan on August 9, called off the event.





He explained that many of his followers are participating in the kanwar yatra, a holy pilgrimage during the Hindu month of Sawan.





He appealed to saints and followers of the Sanatan tradition to participate in the programme in large numbers.

Meera Rathore, president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Agra, was taken into custody by police while trying to enter the Idgah.





Before being taken into custody, she also performed jalabhishek of a Sri Krishna idol on the way to Shahi Idgah.





She said their fight will continue until the temple is built.





"I came here for karseva. I will free my kanha, and for that I am ready to go to jail or even take bullets," she said.

"We are stopping everyone heading towards the area and sending them back to their respective police station areas," Singh said.





According to police, 'red card' notices have been served on organisations and individuals who were contacted and invited to participate in or assist the proposed programme, warning them to stay away from it.

A havan was performed today at Chirtagupt Peeth in Julhendi. He said four demands were made: Declaring the Places of Worship Act 1991 null and void, establishing a fast-track court to hear the Sri Krishna Janmasthan case daily, granting permission to offer Makhan-Mishri to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami, and removing the ban on the archaeological survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque.Swami Dr Sachchidanand said if their demands were not met, they would perform aon December 6. Rashtriya Hanuman Dal, which had also called for(offering water to deity) and karseva at Idgah on Sunday, cancelled the event.Congress leader Yatendra Mukkadam described it as a drama."They want to disturb the peace and harmony of the city. These types of calls are made to help the government in next year's Vidhan Sabha elections. The government, which failed miserably, wants to win by polarisation.Earlier in the day, considering the event, the Mathura district administration had banned all new religious processions and illegal activities in Govardhan.The administration's action follows directions from the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court concerning the disputed site, police officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh, in a video message, said starting any new tradition in the district is banned under the directions of the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court. He said the organisers announced '' for the construction of a temple at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site and appealed to prominent people and saints to participate in the '' programme, which they did without obtaining police permission.Police issued notices to 12 saints and religious figures, including Sadhvi Ritambhara, Devkinandan Thakur, Mahant Phooldol Biharidas, Shricharandas, Saurabh Gaur, Sitaram Das, Abhishek Brahmachari, Mohini Bihari Sharan and Mahamandaleshwar Krishnanand, officials said.Singh said all concerned organisations and individuals had been informed about the court orders and directions and had assured the authorities they would comply with them."At present, peace and order and dialogue with all sides are completely intact," he said.Police said they made elaborate security arrangements in the area.Singh said those attempting to reach the area out of ignorance or lack of information were informed of the situation and sent back respectfully.The Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura centres on the Hindu side's claim that the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna and that a portion of the site is occupied by the Shahi Idgah mosque, which they allege was constructed after a temple's demolition. --