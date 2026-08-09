No direct talks with US, says Iranian FM

15:06

Iran is not currently engaged in direct negotiations with the United States, while messages between the two sides are being exchanged through intermediaries, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.



According to his statement carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi said that several countries were continuing efforts to create conditions for the resumption of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.



"We are not currently negotiating with the United States; the exchange of messages takes place through intermediaries," Araghchi said, as quoted by IRIB.



The Iranian Foreign Minister said some intermediary countries were still working to create the groundwork for renewed negotiations but maintained that Tehran would not return to direct talks with the US until Washington ends its violations of the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in June.



"Some intermediary countries are still trying to re-establish the ground for negotiations. In our opinion, there is no possibility of resuming negotiations until the US's violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding ends and the US makes up for what it has violated," the foreign minister added.



Earlier on Saturday, Araghchi said that the deal with Oman on a legal mechanism for managing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is 'very close', but reopening the strategic waterway will be subject to additional conditions, including compensation from the US over the latter's violations of the memorandum.



Speaking at the Iranian President's press conference, Araghchi said negotiations with Oman were focused on determining a new route for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the two sides were close to reaching an agreement.



"Negotiations with Oman regarding the legal mechanism and management of the Strait of Hormuz regarding determining the route of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz are underway, and we are very close to an agreement, but the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is subject to other conditions, including compensation for violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the United States," Araghchi said.



The Iranian Foreign Minister said a previously used traffic separation scheme (TSS) through the Strait was no longer acceptable to Tehran and that a new route would need to be established.



"In the past, there was a TSS or route that the Islamic Republic considers no longer acceptable for ship traffic, and it is necessary to consider a new TSS, which, of course, has extensive technical and legal complexities," he added.



The statement comes as a US official stated on Friday that progress has been made in talks between Iran and Oman, which could lead to the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and restore oil exports disrupted by the five-month-old conflict.



Reuters, citing the US official speaking on the condition of anonymity, noted that Washington expects an agreement shortly between Iran and Oman, the two nations bordering the waterway, allowing standard commercial oil shipments to resume.



"There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon. Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports," the official said, as quoted by Reuters. -- ANI