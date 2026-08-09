Man held in K'taka for 'sharing' provocative social media content

21:16

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly engaging with and sharing provocative and objectionable social media posts and videos that could incite hatred, police said on Sunday.



The accused was identified as Mohammed Sahil, a resident of Raichur city, they said.



The arrest was made on Friday after the social media monitoring cell of the district police found that he was following a page on Instgram operated under the name "Rana Bhai" and had allegedly engaged with his provocative and hate-filled content.



According to police, Sahil had liked, posted and shared some of the messages, photographs and videos, posted by "Rana Bhai", which were allegedly provocative in nature.



An examination of Sahil's phone also revealed that he had communicated with Rana Bhai through WhatsApp, and the messages exchanged were allegedly provocative and hateful in nature. -- PTI