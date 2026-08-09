Man held 7 months after Himanshi Khurana's murder

11:45

Ghafoori was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder.





He was scheduled to appear before the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday, the Toronto Sun reported.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an Indian national last December, local media reported.Abdul Ghafoori was arrested at a Toronto airport on Friday after returning to Canada following more than seven months on the run,reported.The case relates to the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found dead inside a Toronto residence in December last year.Police had earlier determined that her death was a homicide and said she was in an intimate partner relationship with Ghafoori.Officers with the force's Fugitive Squad and Homicide and Missing Persons Unit worked with national and international law enforcement agencies to facilitate Ghafoori's return without specifying the country from which he was brought back, the report said.After the murder was reported, Canadian law enforcement had issued a countrywide warrant for Ghafoori's arrest last year.The Consulate General of India in Toronto had earlier expressed shock and grief over Khurana's death.In a post on X on December 24, the Consulate said Khurana was a 'young Indian national' and that it was extending all possible assistance to her family in coordination with local authorities. --