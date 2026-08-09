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Mamata faces protest, mud smeared on her vehicle

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday while she was on her way to the residence of a deceased Trinamool Congress worker, with protesters raising chor (thief) slogans and allegedly smearing mud on her car.

The incident took place in Bijpur, where a group of protesters gathered around Banerjee's vehicle as she travelled to meet the family of the deceased party worker.

"My car has been attacked with stones, shoes and mud. This is nothing but conspiracy. I had informed the police that I will be coming; despite that, the police did not take any security measures. The entire West Bengal is being controlled by goons," Banerjee told reporters.

Protesters alleged that Banerjee had come to 'disturb' the peaceful area and raised slogans against her during the demonstration.

The deceased TMC worker had died allegedly after falling ill while in the custody of Halisahar police.  -- PTI

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