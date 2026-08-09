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Jharkhand CM vows justice for exam protesters

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday pledged to deliver justice with transparency to youths protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment exams while asserting that dialogue, not batons, can solve all problems at home.

Alleging that vested interests were working at full force to disrupt democracy in the state, he said the students' stir should not be politicised and warned those harbouring political ambitions against misguiding youths.

Soren said the youths' concern was his concern and those involved in exam irregularities will face strict action.

"Unable to accept the state's self-reliance, vested interests are working at full force in Jharkhand to disrupt democracy here. Samvad and not 'lathi-danda-bandook' (dialogue, not batons), can solve all problems.

"Weapons are meant for enemies at the border. I promise the exam protesters that justice will be delivered with full transparency," the chief minister said, addressing Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav in Ranchi.

Referring to the protest against NEET exam paper leak in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the chief minister said, "All saw how youths were tortured, had to face pellet guns, baton charges, and were declared traitors."

Apparently referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Soren accused rival political parties of trying to mislead Jharkhand's youth by spreading lies and misinformation, and added that intellectuals were also involved in this.

"The stir should not be politicised; I warn those harbouring political ambitions against misguiding youths," he cautioned.

The chief minister asserted his government's commitment to providing justice to the protesting youths and said, "Those guilty of irregularities will face strict action. We caught theft, will deliver justice."

"I urge youths not to seek political patronage (for their stir); justice is your right," he added.

The protests by agitation by the students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams entered its 16th day on Sunday with six demonstrators on indefinite hunger strike.

A sixth round of talks between the government and the agitators is being held at the state guest house in Ranchi.

Besides reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), the protesters are also seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.  -- PTI

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