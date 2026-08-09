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Hindu outfit plans to offer Ganga water at Darul Uloom

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Hindu Raksha Dal has announced that its members will visit Darul Uloom in Deoband here on August 11 to offer Ganga water, claiming a Shivling exists beneath the Islamic seminary's premises.

According to a video message released on Saturday, Lalit Sharma, Uttarakhand state president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, announced that the organisation's office-bearers, led by its national president Pinky Chaudhary, will carry Ganga water from Haridwar to Deoband.

Sharma claimed that the organisation had earlier approached the Saharanpur administration seeking an enquiry into its allegation that a Shiv temple exists on the Darul Uloom premises, but no action was taken.

Following this, the organisation decided to visit the seminary and offer Ganga water, he said.

Deoband Circle Officer Amit Kumar Singh said no one would be allowed to disturb law and order.

"Nobody will be permitted to disrupt law and order. Legal action will be taken against anyone who attempts to disturb the atmosphere," the police officer said.  -- PTI

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