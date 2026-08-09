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Flow of spirit, intoxicants into Kerala during Onam won't be allowed: Chennithala

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday said that the trend of spirit and intoxicants flowing into the state during the Onam festival will not be permitted under any circumstances.

In a Facebook post, Chennithala said strict directions in this regard have been issued by state Excise Minister M Liju.

The Home Minister further said that intoxicants destroy society and its people and therefore, the public must be vigilant and oppose it by working together.

The main day of the Onam harvest festival falls on August 26 this year. -- PTI

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