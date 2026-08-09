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ED director Rahul Navin gets one-year extension

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Enforcement Directorate director Rahul Navin/ANI Photo
Enforcement Directorate director Rahul Navin/ANI Photo
The Centre has extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate director Rahul Navin by a year beyond August 13, a government order said.

A 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre, 59-year-old Navin has been leading the federal anti-money laundering agency as its full-time chief since August 14, 2024.

The order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday said it has approved extension in tenure of Navin as ED Director for a period of one year beyond August 13, 2026, i.e. up to August 13, 2027, including extension in service beyond the date of his superannuation, i.e. July 31, 2027, or until further orders whichever is earlier.

According to rules, an officer can be appointed ED director for a tenure of two years followed by three one-year extensions each.

In September 2023, Navin was made acting director of the agency.

The ED, during Navin's tenure, has continued and launched several high-profile investigations including those related to the political consultancy firm I-PAC, Reliance Anil Ambani Group and multiple online money gaming companies. -- PTI

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