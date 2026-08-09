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Doctors assault case: Shiv Sena corporator released from jail, moves to Goa

Sun, 09 August 2026
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Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, accused of assaulting doctors at a civic hospital in Thane district, was released from jail and has moved to neighbouring Goa to comply with his bail condition of staying outside Maharashtra.

Mhatre walked out of the Adharwadi jail in the Kalyan area on Saturday, a day after the Bombay high court granted him bail and ordered that the trial be fast-tracked and completed in a time-bound manner.

The politician told reporters that he would be staying at Anjuna in Goa along with three of his supporters, the co-accused in the case.

"The matter is currently sub-judice. I have complete faith in the court and will fully accept whatever verdict the judiciary delivers," he said, before being escorted into a vehicle.

While granting bail to Mhatre, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad imposed strict conditions on him and the other accused and ordered them to stay outside Maharashtra until the chargesheet in the case is filed. -- PTI

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