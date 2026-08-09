CM concerned about students' issues: Jharkhand Guv

17:53

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Sunday urged the students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams to solve the matter through 'dialogue' and not agitation, while saying that the government's doors were always open for them.



Chief Minister Hemant Soren is concerned about the issue, Gangwar said, addressing 'Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav' and appealing to students to have faith in the CM's assurances.



"The chief minister is concerned about students' issues. Resolve them with dialogue and not agitation. I urge youth to have full faith in CM's assurances; we do not want to play with students' future. Our doors open to all students, meet us to raise all your concerns," he said.



The agitation by the students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams entered its 16th day on Sunday, with six demonstrators on indefinite hunger strike.



The protesters are seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state, besides cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination. -- PTI