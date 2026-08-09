Auditorium denied for Umar Khalid's book event: JNUSU

14:45

A book discussion on Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, authored by Umar Khalid, scheduled for Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been shifted from its originally designated venue, the students' union said on Sunday.



"The discussion on the book authored by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Khalid is still on. It was supposed to take place in the auditorium of the School of Social Sciences, but the venue has now been cancelled. The programme will take place at another venue," the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) general secretary said.



He said no particular reason was given for cancelling the original venue.



The JNUSU said the alternate venue for the discussion would be announced separately.



The event featuring discussions on the book, which examines Adivasi histories and the politics of power, organised by the JNUSU on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, was scheduled to take place at the School of Social Sciences-I (SSS-I) auditorium at 3 pm on Monday.



According to the event poster, speakers at the discussion include Professors Prabhu Mahapatra and Uma Chakravarti, writer and journalist Shuddhabrata Sengupta, social activist Harsh Mander and Banojyotsna Lahiri.



Khalid is an activist and former student leader who has been imprisoned since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. He continues to await the start of his trial.



The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured. -- PTI