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Assam flood toll reaches 100 with two more deaths; nearly 1.4 lakh people hit

Sun, 09 August 2026
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The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Sunday, with two more persons losing their lives, taking the death toll in this year's deluge to 100, according to an official bulletin.

One person each drowned in floodwaters in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts during the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

More than 1,37,500 people are currently affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts, it said.

Golaghat is the worst-hit district, with nearly 70,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with around 40,000 and Jorhat with more than 16,000.

The situation has improved slightly since Saturday, when nearly 1.5 lakh people were affected across eight districts.

The administration is operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, where 49,061 affected people are currently taking shelter, the ASDMA said. -- PTI

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