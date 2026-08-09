6th round of talks between Jharkhand govt, students begins

13:07

A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams began on Sunday.



The sixth round of talks is being held at the state guest house in Ranchi as the protest entered its 16th day with six demonstrators on indefinite hunger strike.



"We are hopeful of a positive outcome over our demand of cancelling the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)," a student leader said.



The protesters are also seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. -- PTI