'Yagna' on Jadavpur University campus sparks row

14:35

A symbolic 'yagna' organised on the Jadavpur University campus by RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has triggered a controversy, with a teachers' association opposing the holding of religious programmes on the premises, stating it could spark competitive events by other groups.



The 'yagna' was organised on Friday in front of the administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan, as part of a protest by BMS against what it described as "administrative irregularities" in the university.



The organisation alleged that the university's registrar and finance officer have continued in their positions despite completing their respective tenures and crossing the age of 60, depriving younger people of employment opportunities.



BMS said the 'yagna' was conducted with the intention of praying for the overall development of the university and the "awakening of good sense" among the administration.



The organisers also claimed that the ritual would symbolically remove "negative influences" affecting the university authorities.



University Officiating Registrar Selim Box Mondal, however, objected to the lighting of fire in front of an old heritage building without prior permission and submitted a report to the vice chancellor on the incident, JU sources said.



A section of students also expressed concern over the event. Some engineering students said they would submit a written complaint to Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya, questioning the holding of a 'yagna' near a heritage building without permission.



The organisers defended the programme, saying there was nothing wrong with holding a ritual for the "welfare of the university".



They argued that if rallies and meetings could be organised on the campus without causing damage, there should similarly be no objection to a 'yagna'.



The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also backed the organisers, while referring to alleged previous raising of 'Azadi' slogans by Left student bodies on the campus. It argued that the 'yagna' was also intended to symbolically "purify" the campus from such activities. -- PTI