Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Uttarakhand bans manufacture, sale of substandard dairy products

Sat, 08 August 2026
Share:
07:56
image
The Uttarakhand government on Friday banned the manufacture, storage, transportation and sale of substandard dairy and imitation dairy products, including paneer, ghee and butter made using vegetable oils, starch and chemicals instead of pure milk.

The ban, imposed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, came into immediate effect across the state through an order issued by the Health Secretary and Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Officials said the prohibition covers products marketed as paneer, ghee, butter or other dairy items that are likely to mislead consumers despite not being genuine milk products.

The action was taken on the directions of the chief minister to ensure the availability of safe, pure and quality food and safeguard public health, they said.

Following the ban, the Food Safety Department will launch a statewide inspection drive covering dairy units, warehouses, wholesale and retail markets, hotels, restaurants and sweet shops. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet
LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet

18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain
18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain

An 18-year-old man, Ankit, went missing after being swept away by rainwater in a drain in southeast Delhi's Priyanka Camp area during heavy downpour. A large-scale search operation involving rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster...

J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail
J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail

Protesting aspirants in Jharkhand have vowed to continue their agitation over alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams, despite talks with a five-member government panel. The protesters, including JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto who is...

Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat
Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat

A 36-year-old man, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, was arrested within 12 hours after a video showing him assaulting a woman on a Mumbai suburban local train went viral. The incident, stemming from a seat argument, led to charges under the new...

Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo
Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo

Devdutt Padikkal hit an unbeaten 142 as India recovered from an early setback to reach 357/6 against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo.