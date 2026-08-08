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US Senate clears Russia bill with 100% tariff on India tariff, 4 others

Sat, 08 August 2026
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08:25
US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17, 2026/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17, 2026/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill to punish Russia and key buyers of its petroleum products, such as China and India, claiming that such trade helps fuel the Ukraine war.

The bill, renamed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was approved by the Senate by an 86-11 vote.

It allows President Donald Trump to impose 100 percent tariffs on goods from countries that are top five importers of Russian oil and gas.

At present China, India, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia are top five importers of oil and gas from Russia.

In addition to Russia sanctions, the bill would extend till 2031 the expiration date of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which penalises companies that invest in Iran's energy sector.

The bipartisan bill was championed by Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11, and Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

After Graham's sudden death following a trip to Kyiv, leaders across the aisle moved with renewed vigour to ensure passage of the bill and honour the late Senator's legacy as an ally of Ukraine. -- PTI

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