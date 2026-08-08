US expects Iran-Oman talks to soon reopen Strait of Hormuz

12:29

A United States official stated on Friday that progress has been made in talks between Iran and Oman, which could lead to the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and restore oil exports disrupted by the five-month-old conflict.



Reuters, citing the US official speaking on the condition of anonymity, noted that Washington expects an agreement shortly between Iran and Oman, the two nations bordering the waterway, allowing standard commercial oil shipments to resume. Securing a deal over control of the strategic passage is considered a key stepping stone toward a broader peace agreement.



"There is progress between Oman and Iran on the strait, and we expect a deal soon. Once the deal is announced to restore commercial shipping without impediments, the United States will lift the blockade of Iranian ports," Reuters reported the official as saying.



The official emphasised that future steps would depend on Iran fulfilling its obligations, stating, "As always, U.S. actions will continue to be performance-based and tied to Iran's implementation of its commitments."



Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that fuel prices could decline as negotiations between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz move closer to a potential agreement.



According to Fox News, Trump said progress in the talks could help stabilise one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for oil shipments, raising hopes of lower gasoline prices if the negotiations are successfully concluded.



President Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday (local time), also voicing confidence that the conflict involving Iran would end "pretty soon," saying he did not believe the Islamic Republic could sustain the confrontation much longer. He reiterated that the United States remains committed to ensuring Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.



"I think we're doing very well. I am involved in the negotiations. I think we are doing fine... it could be soon," Trump said, expressing optimism about the ongoing diplomatic efforts.



On the negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz, Trump noted that while security concerns remain, discussions are progressing.



"I don't want to say it has been... it's sort of open right now. We have a thing called the blockade headed up by the US Navy, and we control it. But they can always shoot something or drop a mine... if you have one mine sitting out there, you sort of mess things up because people don't want to take their billion-dollar boats and accidentally get hit by a mine," he said.



On the other hand, Iran's Acting Defence Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza on Thursday asserted that the country's Armed Forces were fully prepared to counter any external threat, stressing that Iran's military strength was rooted in its indigenous defence industry.



"Every day, the signs of the enemy's erosion of power become more evident; however, our Armed Forces, relying on the country's defence industry, are fully equipped to respond to any threat," Iran's official state news agency IRNA quoted Ebn-e-Reza as saying in a post on his social media handle.



He further warned that countries relying on foreign suppliers for military superiority would soon realise that Iran's domestically developed defence technology surpasses regional military hardware.



The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important waterways, serving as a key transit route for global crude oil exports. -- ANI