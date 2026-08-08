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Today, education certificates have no meaning in India: Rahul

Sat, 08 August 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said India's youths are the country's greatest strength, and their potential is unparalleled in the world.

Addressing the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme at KP Ground in Prayagraj, Gandhi said, "You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen."

He added, "This evening I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth)."

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India's 40 crore youths constitute its "greatest strength."

He said that while there is much talk about America, China and Russia, "India's youths are unparalleled."

Gandhi also raised his concerns about the debasement of educational credentials in the country.

"Today, education certificates have no meaning in India because they cannot give you a job," he said.

Gandhi said all doors of employment are "closed" in the country. 

He said that a decline in manufacturing, difficulties in securing loans, exam paper leaks and artificial intelligence replacing jobs were hurting the youths' prospects.

On the recent student protests all over the country, Gandhi said the youth "lit a light in the darkness" by confronting their fears and, in doing so, helped change the country.

"We will never resort to hatred or violence. We will change the system with love and affection," Gandhi said, and urged the youth to follow suit.

Gandhi spoke before a large gathering of students and competitive exam aspirants, who turned up despite waterlogging and muddy patches at the venue.

Dance performances by rappers from Mumbai were staged ahead of Gandhi's arrival.

In the run-up to the much-publicised event, the Congress on Friday took out a motorcycle rally in the city, led by the party's Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Rai.

Students at the event complained of problems in hostels and concerns with competitive exams, which they said they hope to raise before Gandhi. -- PTI

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