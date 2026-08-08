Time for traitors, but not for protesting youth: Uddhav targets PM

15:11

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his interaction with Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs who have joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, accusing him of finding time for "traitors" while ignoring protesting youth.



A day earlier, Modi held a breakfast meeting with MPs from NDA constituents. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde and six newly inducted MPs of his party met the Prime Minister.



Addressing a news conference here, Thackeray wondered whether the meeting between Modi and the six MPs who had quit Sena (UBT) was an attempt to "scare" the Supreme Court at a time when a hearing is underway on the pleas of Thackeray-led party challenging the Election Commission's decision recognising the Shinde-led Sena as the "real Shiv Sena".



Thackeray said his only hope is that the apex court's judgement will be based on the Constitution, of which he is confident.



"The prime minister does not have time to meet youngsters, but he meets traitors. Traitors are being given an assurance that he (PM) is backing them. Are you trying to scare the Supreme Court?" Thackeray asked.



Referring to the meeting between the MPs and the Prime Minister, Thackeray asked what could be the reason behind the interaction with "traitors" when the case is being heard in the Supreme Court, adding that the issue will be raised before the top court.



The Sena (UBT)'s petition challenges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision recognising the merger of the six MPs into the rival Shiv Sena.



"Is the PM threatening the judiciary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis?" Thackeray asked.



He described the current situation in the country as "calm before the storm", saying protests by GenZ have rocked the government.



"The world is discussing how GenZ brought the government to its knees. Instead of backing this generation, some (protesters) were brutally assaulted," the former Maharashtra chief minister said, referring to the police action during the Sansad Chalo march.



The time has come to change the entire government, he said.



In a dig, Thackeray said while he has been criticised for holding Facebook Live sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is so bad that PM Modi is running the government through Instagram.



"The prime minister does not want to meet the future of the country," he alleged. -- PTI