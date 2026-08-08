Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Shah must speak on police excesses, PM on 'chanda chori' issue: Cong

Sat, 08 August 2026
Share:
13:17
image
The Congress on Saturday said Parliament has not functioned for 15 consecutive days because Home Minister Amit Shah lacks the courage to face MPs and answer queries on police 'brutality' against students and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken on the 'chanda chori' issue.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the "boastful duo full of bluff and bluster" has now been exposed as "cowardly".

"Parliament has not functioned normally for 15 consecutive days for one and only one reason: The Union Home Minister has refused to come to both Houses and give a statement on police brutalities on protesting youth and students, especially on July 20," Ramesh said in his post.

On July 20, the Cockroach Janta Party 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament had turned violent with clashes erupting between police and students.

The Congress leader said Shah comes to his chamber and sits for long hours but lacks the courage to face MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to answer questions about the Delhi Police's actions against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital last month.

These actions are directly under his charge and control, he said.

"His continued absence is unprecedented," the he noted.

"Parliament has another four days in this session. The Union Home Minister must first speak on police excesses. The Prime Minister must speak on the 'Chanda Chori Aastha Dhoka' by the very Trust whose creation he had so grandly announced on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020. His hand-picked Trust has betrayed the trust and faith of all Indians, and he cannot remain silent on it," the Congress leader said.

Since the monsoon session began on July 20, Congress and other opposition parties have stalled proceedings in both Houses of Parliament over the issues of police action against protesting students and the alleged Ram temple donation theft. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet
LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet

18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain
18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain

An 18-year-old man, Ankit, went missing after being swept away by rainwater in a drain in southeast Delhi's Priyanka Camp area during heavy downpour. A large-scale search operation involving rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster...

J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail
J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail

Protesting aspirants in Jharkhand have vowed to continue their agitation over alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams, despite talks with a five-member government panel. The protesters, including JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto who is...

Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat
Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat

A 36-year-old man, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, was arrested within 12 hours after a video showing him assaulting a woman on a Mumbai suburban local train went viral. The incident, stemming from a seat argument, led to charges under the new...

Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo
Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo

Devdutt Padikkal hit an unbeaten 142 as India recovered from an early setback to reach 357/6 against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo.