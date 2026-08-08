Question things that are accepted without...: PM to students

17:14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told students to question things that are accepted without a thought, and stressed that they should not stop at questioning but have the courage to also find their solutions.



Addressing the 57th convocation ceremony of IIT Delhi, he also said challenges will become opportunities for those who have the courage to find new solutions to challenges.



Modi advised the students to keep their curiosity alive in life and keep their learning instinct.



"Question things that are accepted without a thought, but don't just stop at questioning; have the courage to also find their solutions," he said.



He said more empowered the youth of the country are, the more empowered the entire country will be.



Modi said India is now working towards becoming self-reliant in every sector; whether it is economic self-reliance, technological self-reliance, or industrial self-reliance; this forms the strong foundation of 'Viksit Bharat'.



Highlighting the profound emotional resonance of the ceremony, he reflected on the vibrant, dream-filled atmosphere of the campus.



Congratulating the students and their families on their academic achievements, Modi emphasised that their degrees represent much more than academic success, serving as a mandate to contribute to the nation.



He extended special praise to the medal recipients and celebrated the launch of new AI initiatives at the institute.



"You are stepping out from here with a dream of doing a lot for the country," he said.



Reflecting on the whirlwind journey of the students, Modi vividly recalled their transition from orientation day to convocation, acknowledging the diverse aspirations, from landing first salaries and building startups to pursuing further competitive exams, that fill their minds.



"You must absolutely have a lot of satisfaction from this remarkable journey and the enthusiasm of starting a completely new chapter in life," he said.



Referring to the rapidly shifting geopolitical and strategic global landscape, the prime minister identified the relentless speed of technological advancement as the primary catalyst for these massive global transformations.



He framed this era of rapid change as a dual landscape of unprecedented challenges and vast new opportunities.



"Amidst all this rapid change, remember my words: the one who continuously learns is the one who will win," he said.



Redefining the true value of an IIT degree, Modi emphasised that the qualification goes far beyond a high CGPA (cumulative grade point average) or a lucrative placement offer, acting instead as a definitive global certification of advanced problem-solving capabilities.



"Your degree tells the entire world that you know exactly how to solve highly difficult problems," he said.



Drawing a parallel between academic perseverance and lifelong resilience, Modi advised the youths to tackle massive life challenges by breaking them down into manageable components, much like solving complex laboratory simulations.



"If difficulties inevitably come in life, entirely new opportunities will also emerge; you just have to remain completely alert," he said.



Contrasting structured academic environments with unpredictable real-world scenarios, Modi told the graduates that unlike their university exams, life's most critical challenges operate entirely 'out of syllabus'.



He stressed that true success lies not merely in answering pre-defined questions, but in identifying and solving the problems that society has complacently accepted.



"The fundamental reason for the success of many alumni was that they boldly identified those crucial questions which the world had stopped considering as questions," he said. -- PTI