More transfers mean more opportunities: FDA chief Mundhe

19:06

Photograph: Tukaram Mundhe on Instagram

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday said frequent transfers do not bother him as they also give him more opportunities to "bring about positive changes".



He was speaking at an event in Pune.



The senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, considered an upright civil servant, has been transferred more than two dozen times during his career spanning over two decades.



When asked about the repeated shuntings, he said, "Frequent transfers do not trouble me. In fact, change is an integral part of progress. The more transfers I have, the more opportunities I get to bring about positive changes."



After taking charge as the FDA commissioner, Mundhe has launched a statewide enforcement drive to target food adulteration, hygiene issues, and operations without proper licences.



Asked about the ongoing action, the IAS officer said there would be no compromise when it comes to public health.



"Adulterated food, poisonous liquor and substandard food products are putting people's health at risk. The FDA has started a toll-free number for complaints and is receiving an enthusiastic response from citizens. Inspections are being conducted as per rules everywhere, from the High Court canteen to government offices," he said.



He said the system can improve only when the food industry follows regulations, the FDA regulates effectively, and consumers remain vigilant.



He also shared his views concerning Gen Z, saying every young person should follow their own dreams, conscience and inner voice instead of simply going with the flow.



"Do not blindly follow others. Learn the good qualities from everyone, but create your own identity. Instead of merely drifting with the current, make efforts to bring about positive change in society," Mundhe said.



The FDA chief cautioned young people about excessive digital consumption.



"In the digital age, the attention span of the younger generation has come down to around eight seconds, while screen time has increased to eight or nine hours. Do not merely scroll through reels on social media; think. Be prepared to work hard and create your own identity," he said. -- PTI