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Man arrested for assaulting woman on local train

Sat, 08 August 2026
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A 36-year-old man was arrested within 12 hours after a video purportedly showing him assaulting a woman inside a suburban local train went viral on social media, the Government Railway Police said on Friday.

The incident took place on August 5 in a Goregaon-CSMT local at around 5.30 pm, when the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, boarded the train at Jogeshwari.

Multiple videos of the incident, in which a person is seen slapping and abusing a woman, went viral.

According to the police, Ansari got into an argument with a woman passenger over a seat, following which he allegedly molested her, abused her and assaulted her.

After the videos surfaced on August 6, Andheri Railway Police launched a search for both the woman and the accused.

A team from Wadala Railway Police traced Ansari to Govandi and took him into custody, while Andheri Railway Police traced the woman and recorded her complaint, the police said. -- PTI

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