Jharkhand govt holds talks with faction of protesters

11:37

The Jharkhand government on Saturday held talks with the Devendra Nath Mahto-led faction of the protesting job aspirants over the alleged paper leaks.



The meeting began at the state guest house in Ranchi as Mahto's fast over the issue entered its seventh day.



An eight-member delegation of the grouping was meeting government officials following massive protests in the state capital over the last two weeks.



"We have been demanding immediate cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and all exams conducted by that agency," Mahto, a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader, told PTI.



The protesters are also seeking an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state. -- PTI