Four ULFA-I cadres surrender before Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh

09:51

File image

Assam Rifles secured the surrender of four hardcore cadres of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)] during a planned intelligence-based operation conducted along the Chupkhao Track in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.



The success was achieved through sustained intelligence gathering, continuous surveillance, precise operational planning and persistent engagement by the security forces, which persuaded the insurgents to lay down arms and rejoin the mainstream.



During the surrender, the cadres handed over four weapons, along with ammunition and other war-like stores. The recovery and surrender mark a significant setback to the operational capabilities of the insurgent outfit in the region.



According to Defence PRO, the operation underscores the effectiveness of the security forces' sustained counter-insurgency efforts, which combine robust operational measures with outreach initiatives aimed at encouraging misguided youth to abandon the path of violence and embrace peace.



Earlier, in a planned and coordinated joint operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur police, a high-ranking United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre, alleged to be a self-styled Finance Secretary of the organisation, was apprehended from Molnom Village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on July 23 on Thursday. -- ANI