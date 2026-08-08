Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Four militants arrested in Manipur

Sat, 08 August 2026
Share:
10:13
image
Four militants of two banned outfits have been arrested in two Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said in a statement on Saturday.

All the insurgents were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion.

Two cadres of the banned outfit SOREPA were arrested from the locality of their residence in Kakching Khunou Umathel Awang Leikai in Waikhong police station area in Kakching district, the statement said.

They were identified as 25-year-old Mayanglambam Nimaichand and 27-year-old Mayanglambam Khoiraba.

Another cadre of SOREPA was apprehended from Checkon area in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Md Majahar Ali (52).

A 25-year-old cadre of militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended from Seijang Awang in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Pheiroijam Karanjoy Singh.

A hand grenade, an empty INSAS rifle magazine and three empty rifle cartridge cases were seized from his residence. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet
LIVE! BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet

18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain
18-year-old swept away in drain in Delhi amid heavy rain

An 18-year-old man, Ankit, went missing after being swept away by rainwater in a drain in southeast Delhi's Priyanka Camp area during heavy downpour. A large-scale search operation involving rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster...

J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail
J'khand paper leak protests continue as talks with govt fail

Protesting aspirants in Jharkhand have vowed to continue their agitation over alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams, despite talks with a five-member government panel. The protesters, including JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto who is...

Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat
Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat

A 36-year-old man, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, was arrested within 12 hours after a video showing him assaulting a woman on a Mumbai suburban local train went viral. The incident, stemming from a seat argument, led to charges under the new...

Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo
Padikkal hits unbeaten 142 as India fight back in Colombo

Devdutt Padikkal hit an unbeaten 142 as India recovered from an early setback to reach 357/6 against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo.