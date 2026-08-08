Four militants arrested in Manipur

10:13

Four militants of two banned outfits have been arrested in two Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said in a statement on Saturday.



All the insurgents were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion.



Two cadres of the banned outfit SOREPA were arrested from the locality of their residence in Kakching Khunou Umathel Awang Leikai in Waikhong police station area in Kakching district, the statement said.



They were identified as 25-year-old Mayanglambam Nimaichand and 27-year-old Mayanglambam Khoiraba.



Another cadre of SOREPA was apprehended from Checkon area in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Md Majahar Ali (52).



A 25-year-old cadre of militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended from Seijang Awang in Imphal East district. He has been identified as Pheiroijam Karanjoy Singh.



A hand grenade, an empty INSAS rifle magazine and three empty rifle cartridge cases were seized from his residence. -- PTI