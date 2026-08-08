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'Fake news': India on defence pact with Israel reports

Sat, 08 August 2026
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08:29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu./File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu./File image
The ministry of external affairs on Friday dismissed as 'fake news' reports alleging that India had requested Israel to sign a defence pact in response to the newly formed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey security framework.

The assertion originated from Turkish media outlet Straturka before gaining traction across social media platforms. 

Quoting unnamed Pakistani sources, the report alleged that New Delhi had initiated talks with Tel Aviv for a defence pact to offset the trilateral alliance.

Rebutting the claim, the MEA's Fact Check unit published a screenshot of the article, marking it 'fake news.'

"We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms which use AI to create fake content!" the MEA Fact Check wing said in a post on X.

The official response follows the signing of the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, a pact designed to enhance military synergy and joint security among the signatory states.

Pakistan's foreign ministry stated that the treaty aims to reinforce collective deterrence, noting that "any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all." The framework additionally outlines expanded defence cooperation across various domains.

Commenting on the trilateral treaty on Friday, the MEA confirmed that New Delhi is observing the situation. -- ANI

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