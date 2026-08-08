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Court grants pre-arrest bail to ex-MP Vinayak Raut, kin in case filed by daughter-in-law

Sat, 08 August 2026
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A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane has granted pre-arrest bail to former MP and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Vinayak Raut, his son Gitesh, and three other family members in connection with a domestic violence and anti-black magic case registered against them.

The case stems from a complaint lodged at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane by Girija Raut, the daughter-in-law of Vinayak Raut and wife of Gitesh Raut.

In her complaint, Girija alleged severe physical and mental harassment, marital misconduct, and torture by her husband and in-laws. She also alleged forcible involvement in occult rituals and violations under the Maharashtra Anti-Black Magic Act.

Additional sessions judge S P Agarwal on Friday allowed the anticipatory bail application filed by the former MP, his son Gitesh and wife Shamal, one Surekha Rajesh Sarphare, and Rajesh Narayan Sarfare.

Following Girija's complaint, a case was registered at the Kapurbawdi police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Judge Agarwal, while granting pre-arrest bail, noted that while the complainant alleged that superstitious rituals took place between 2018 and 2022, she had not lodged any complaint in those four years. -- PTI

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