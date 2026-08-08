'Can't always doubt foreign funding': Sule opposes FCRA bill in present form

17:19

NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule on Saturday opposed the FCRA bill in its present form, saying one cannot always view foreign funding with suspicion, and urged the Centre to either withdraw it or refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.



Sule told the media here that all political parties should be given an opportunity to discuss the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, amid reports that it will be taken up for discussion and passage in Parliament next week.



She also compared foreign funding to money sent home by Indians living abroad.



The Baramati MP cautioned the government against rushing it through Parliament.



"We reject and disagree with the present form of the FCRA bill. If the government is not ready to withdraw the bill, then it should send it to a JPC. In a strong democracy, merely opposing something is not enough; we also have to sit together and discuss it," she said.



According to Sule, one can't always doubt foreign funding, and it should not automatically be viewed with suspicion, maintaining that action should be taken if funds are linked to illegal activities like drug trafficking or terrorism.



Sule said foreign funds could also support legitimate medical and educational work in India. She also drew parallels between foreign funding and money sent home by Indians living abroad.



"There are organisations such as the Gates Foundation and USAID that have been doing good work for many years. Why should we look at every foreign-funded organisation with a bad eye?" she said.



The FCRA bill provides for a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contributions and assets in a 'designated authority', including provisional and permanent vesting. Critics have argued that it will shift the law from regulating foreign money to controlling independent organisations.



On the proposed delimitation legislation, Sule said it would be premature to comment as the bill had not yet been introduced. "When it comes, we will discuss every Bill with our alliance partners," she said.



Sule welcomed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments about the younger generation and said political parties should listen to them.



"I thank RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for recognising how honest this new generation is. I welcome his statement. I would be happy if the BJP also listens to what he has said," she said.



On protests by youths, Sule claimed that the new generation can speak freely because it does not depend on the government for jobs, contracts or other benefits.



"These young people are educated. They do not have a problem with the IAS, Income Tax, CBI or ED. They do not want contracts. Since they have none of these interests, they are able to speak freely about what they believe is true," she said. -- PTI