BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal's big remark after Modi meet

18:02



Badal's remarks came a day after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid speculation on the erstwhile allies joining hands again for the assembly elections due early next year.



Akali Dal had left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) six years ago citing differences over the three farm laws, which now stand repealed.



Badal met Modi at his office in the Parliament House complex on Friday.



While political circles were abuzz with talks of a tie-up, Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon sought to downplay the meeting.



"The prime minister is for everyone. Modi is the prime minister of the country; anybody can meet him," Dhillon told reporters in Chandigarh.



When asked about the possibility of the two parties stitching an alliance again, the state BJP chief said he cannot say anything on this.



Senior SAD leader and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, when asked about what transpired at the meeting, told PTI, "I can only say that the two leaders have met."

The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh on Saturday, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill."The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a post on X after the meeting.He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House".After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable Delimitation that ensures equal representation to all States, Badal said."The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India on the floor of the House for a uniform increase of 50 per cent of seats of all states."The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," Badal said in the post.The government is making a fresh attempt for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and redraw the Lok Sabha constituencies to increase their number to 816 in the ongoing Monsoon session by reaching out to opposition leaders and NDA allies.The Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the last session.