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Bengaluru's 3-star, 5-star hotels face action over food safety violations

Sat, 08 August 2026
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The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department's Food Safety Wing has launched action against several three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru after a special inspection drive uncovered multiple food safety violations.

According to the department, 30 teams inspected 26 hotels and collected 35 food samples for laboratory analysis, with officials flagging issues including improper labelling, expired food products, unhygienic storage and handling, fungal growth on vegetables, and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

During the inspections, officials found several food safety violations, including non-compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements, improper labelling and misbranding of food products, storage of expired food items, and unhygienic food handling and storage conditions.

Following the violations, notices have been issued to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs). Adjudication proceedings under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer.

The food samples collected during the drive included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk, among other food products. -- ANI

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