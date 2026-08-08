Access to justice begins with dialogue: CJI Surya Kant

13:33

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said that access to justice begins with dialogue and solutions should be provided according to specific problems faced by people.



Addressing the West Zone Regional Conference on "Enhancing Access to Justice" in Indore, the CJI said grievances and suffering of different communities should be heard in their own languages.



"Access to justice begins with dialogue and solutions should be provided according to specific problems faced by people," CJI Surya Kant said.



He added that grievances and suffering of different communities should be heard in their languages and that volunteers associated with legal services authorities must help secure justice for victims in a dignified and inclusive manner.



Addressing the event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the justice system has undergone significant transformations driven by modern technology.



"The judicial framework is being revamped through systems such as e-filing, digital records, the 'One Data-One Case' approach, virtual hearings, and modern judicial management," he said.



The CM said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new laws have been enacted to replace centuries-old colonial-era legislation. -- PTI