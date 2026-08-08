ABVP members scuffle with cops near J'khand CM residence

15:52

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday scuffled with the police during their attempt to break through barricades near the Jharkhand chief minister's residence, leading to the detention of 8-10 agitators, an official said.



The organisation has also called for a march to the state assembly on August 11 as part of their protests against the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams.



The scuffle took place during the ABVP's Jharkhand unit's march towards the CM's residence to express solidarity with students protesting the alleged irregularities. The march commenced at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University here.



"ABVP members scuffled with the police and tried to break through barricades near the chief minister's residence. Eight to ten members have been detained and will be taken to Lalpur police station," a police officer said.



Among those detained were ABVP office-bearers Pradeep Shekhawat, Pashupatinath Upmanyu and Prakash Tuti.



"They were taking out a protest march from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University to the CM's residence. They have been stopped near Sidho Kanho Park to prevent any untoward situation," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Ajay Aryan told PTI.



ABVP state secretary Prakash Tuti said the organisation has called for a 'Vidhan Sabha march' on August 11 over the issue.



"We stand firmly with the protesting students. On Saturday, we held a march to the CM's residence to support their legitimate demands. Through the march, we strongly raised their voices. We have questions and the CM is answerable. The ABVP has decided to hold a march to the assembly on August 11 over the issue," he said.



"I urge every student, woman and the youth from across the state to participate in the event on a massive scale," he added.



A detained ABVP member said police were "hell-bent to suppress students' voice".



"We have no problem with the police, our fight is with the government and its policies. For over two weeks, students and job aspirants have been holding protests at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here. They are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, but the state government is not considering their demands. We organised the march to show solidarity with the agitators," an ABVP leader said. -- PTI