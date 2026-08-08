30 judges appointed to four high courts

18:52

Thirty judges were appointed to four high courts on Saturday.



Twenty of them are advocates and the rest 10 are judicial officers.



A law ministry statement said while 15 judges were appointed to the Madras High Court, eight were appointed to the Calcutta High Court.



Six judges have been appointed to the Karnataka High Court and one judge has been appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.



Advocates and judicial officers (judges of lower courts) are appointed to high courts.



Those appointed as additional judges are usually elevated as judges (or permanent judges as they are commonly called) in two years. -- PTI