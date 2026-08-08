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2 Bengal MPs meet Suvendu over loudspeaker removal from mosques

Sat, 08 August 2026
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Two MPs from Murshidabad district met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday and raised concern over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, MP Abu Taher Khan alleged Muslims were being targeted in the state.

"Removing loudspeakers from mosques is extremely unfortunate. Muslims are being targeted in Bengal. Please stop this. We should be allowed to offer our prayers," said Khan, accompanied by Jangipur MP Khalilur Rehman.

"The court's directions must certainly be followed, but removing loudspeakers from mosques is not right. We have requested the government to look into the matter," he added.

Khan, who was re-elected from Murshidabad on a TMC ticket in 2024, alleged that the state police were "overenthusiastic" over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

"We have appealed to the CM to stop the removal of loudspeakers from mosques," he said.

The two lawmakers also sought Adhikari's intervention over a large number of cases pending at the SIR tribunals in the Muslim-majority district.

"A large number of genuine voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls are awaiting tribunal decisions. The delay is causing difficulties in passport verification, land registration and access to government welfare schemes. We requested the state government to fast-track the hearings, and complete them by December 31," Khan said.

On Thursday, Khan, Rehman and another MP from the Murshidabad district, Yusuf Pathan, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and raised the issue of loudspeakers being removed from mosques in the state. PTI

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