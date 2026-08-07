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Water in Gujarat farmer's 'haunted 'well is moving again

Fri, 07 August 2026
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09:20
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The water in a well located on a farmer's land in Veerparda village of Morbi taluka in Gujarat has been observed undulating. The Morbi district geologist noted that the movement in the water was due to groundwater recharge and heavy rainfall.

Officials have conducted a preliminary inquiry, and a groundwater research team is set to visit the site to submit a final report. According to officials, there is currently no cause for alarm.

The geology team has ruled out seismic activity as the cause of the turbulence in the well.

The well, recently constructed on the farm of Pranjivanbhai Sardiya, a resident of Veerparda village, had filled to capacity. While the movement in water persisted through Sunday and Monday, the water stabilised on Tuesday. However, the turbulence resumed on Wednesday evening, drawing large crowds from neighbouring villages to the site.

District Collector Swapnil Khare has urged the public not to trust or spread rumours. He said, "The District geology team visited there and stated that the movement (in the well) was due to the air trap below the water. People should stay away from any rumours or reports spreading fear."

Geologist Jagdish Vadher told ANI, "This is due to the groundwater recharge. The phenomenon is witnessed amid heavy rainfall. Secondly, it (the well) is on the roadside with a wind flow, so there is a fluctuation. There is no seismic activity or earthquake."

"We consulted the Institute of Seismological Research; there is no seismic activity or an active fault here. The groundwater department will look into it," Vadher added.

A resident said that earlier the locals suspected supernatural activity or a seismic movement in Morbi.

He said, "I received a call from a resident, stating that the water was moving in the well. People suspected supernatural activity or seismic activity. However, the collector office stated that it was not the case, and there was a scientific reason behind it. If it was the wind, then water in the wells should also be moving." -- ANI

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