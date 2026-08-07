Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan set to sign joint defence pact

09:14

Speculation over the emergence of deeper military cooperation among key Muslim-majority countries has intensified as Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are set to sign a joint defence agreement in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Reuters reported, citing two regional sources with direct knowledge of the development.



The reported agreement has fuelled speculation in strategic circles about the emergence of an "Islamic NATO"--an informal geopolitical concept widely used to describe a proposed military and defence alliance among major Muslim-majority nations.



Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has previously indicated that the existing defence and economic cooperation framework between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could expand to include countries such as Qatar and Turkiye, potentially creating a broader regional security arrangement.



During an interview with Pakistani media outlet Hum News in May, Asif had said discussions on the arrangement were at various stages of completion and could include these countries in the future.



Pakistan, last year, had already signed a "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" with Saudi Arabia, pledging that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.



"The arrangement that has been finalised, or has been partially finalised, or is being finalised, is in process. This is an arrangement for the future, which obviously includes the present as well," Asif said.



"And if this already existing pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, if Qatar and Turkiye also join it, then it will be welcoming that such an economic and defence arrangement among countries comes to our region here so that dependence on outside the region is minimised," he added. -- ANI